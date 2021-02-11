Pakistan vs South Africa: Head to Head in T20Is / Photo: ICC

Pakistan will play the first Twenty20 International of the three-match series against South Africa today at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

In the 14 matches played between the two teams, Pakistan has won six while lost the other eight.

This will be the first time Pakistan will host Proteas on home soil for the shortest format. Earlier, Pakistan held its home series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pakistan’s previous two home T20I series in UAE in 2010 and 2013 were also won by South Africa by 2-0 margin each.

In the six T20I series to date, Pakistan has only won one series against Proteas in March 2013 in South Africa with a 1-0 margin when they won the Centurion match by 95 runs after the Durban T20I was washed out.

The series in Lahore is part of Pakistan’s preparation for this year’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan will play at least, 17 T20Is in the lead up to the tournament; including home T20Is against South Africa, New Zealand and England, while their away T20I engagements involve South Africa, Zimbabwe, England and the West Indies.

Read: Pakistan's preparations in full swing for T20I series against South Africa

Pakistan vs South Africa: Head to Head in T20Is