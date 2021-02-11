Pak vs SA: Match preview of 1st T20I in Lahore, February 11

With the Pakistan Super League just around the corner, cricket fans will get an early taste of T20 cricket when their beloved home team takes on South Africa in the first of their three-match T20I series in Lahore today (6pm).

South Africa sent in a moderately strong line-up for Test and still lost 2-0. Their T20I rendition is much more lighter, featuring a blend of newcomers and names that the casual fan may not have heard before.

The visitors will be without most of their regular players with wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen leading the side. Only four players from the Test squad will be featuring in the T20I one. They have three uncapped players on their list – fast bowler Okuhle Cele, wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Rickelton and batsman Jacques Snyman.

However, the skipper is confident of putting on a good show and rubbished the perception about being “a second-string T20 squad”.

"We are looking to win. South Africa has got loads of talent, which people sometimes don’t see because we only have six franchises," Klassen said.

Pakistan, too, are greener than usual, with the new chief selector Mohammad Wasim once again opting to stuff the unit with lesser heard names from the domestic circuit.

With Mohammad Hafeez 'unavailable' and Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi likely to be rested, the two sides could end up being equally strong, or equally weak.

Head to Head

The last time, Pakistan played South Africa in a bilateral T20I series was back in 2018/19. It was South Africa's home series and they won it 2-1. But with a depleted side this time around, the visitors will face a tough task against a strong Pakistan outfit.

Also, South Africa have won only two of their last nine T20Is. In contrast, Pakistan, who have a better record, winning seven out of their last 10 completed T20Is.

Squads (from):

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Pite van Biljon, Glenton Stuurman, Jacques Snyman.

