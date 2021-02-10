PSL 2021: Shadab plans to get Shaheen, Haris and Fakhar to Islamabad United

Shadab plans to get Shaheen, Haris and Fakhar to Islamabad United / Photo: Islamabad United

Karachi: Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan on Wednesday said that after getting Hasan Ali to Islamabad United, he now plans to have Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Fakhar Zaman in the team, as well.

Hasan and Shadab are known to be part of a popular whatsapp group named as “Rotti Gang” – a group of players who usually eat out together.

Talking to Geo Super, the 22-year-old revealed that the group now has some new additions and he has his eyes on getting them to United’s camp.

“We now have Shaheen Shah Afridi, Harif Rauf and Fakhar Zaman in our group – they all are in Lahore Qalandars and I would want them to be with us as well,” Shadab said.

The all-rounder mentioned that while all teams are balanced, he feels that Lahore Qalandars can pose a serious challenge to his side during the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“Qalandars was a tough side in previous season as well and this year too they look a dangerous side,” the Islamabad United captain said.

Shadab, however, was confident of a good show in PSL season six and was optimistic that his side will lift the trophy for the third time. The all-rounder said that all the players of Islamabad United are in good form despite not getting enough preparation opportunity.

“Our players have been playing various leagues and international cricket. They all are in good form and I am confident that the form will continue in PSL and we’ll provide better results this time,” he said.

“We have learnt from mistakes we made in previous editions and are committed to not to repeat them. We went into draft knowing what we need and we have picked exactly what was required for a better team combination,” the all-rounder said.

Shadab praised fast bowler Hasan who moved to Islamabad United this year from Peshawar Zalmi, saying that his presence in dressing room will be motivating for everyone.

“He’s someone who can be beneficial for the team even if he doesn’t perform. His attitude of never giving up gives a positive energy to team’s environment,” he said.

Regarding regaining his fitness, Shadab said that he is ready to give his best. He added that he is focused on performing consistently as an all-rounder and for that a player needs to be consistent with both – bat and ball.

“I am always a bowling all-rounder, but I need to be consistent with my batting as well – along with my bowling. I am working on both,” Shadab said.

The 6th edition of Pakistan Super League commences on 20th February with only 20% crowd of stadium’s capacity in Lahore and Karachi are allowed to attend the games.

Shadab said that players will miss the buzz created by a full house but admitted that there is no other choice.

