PSL 2021: PCB confirm tickets to be sold online only

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signed an agreement with an e-ticketing platform for the sale of tickets of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition, Geo News reported.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, PCB shared the details of how fans can be part of Pakistan’s most exciting T20 tournament.

“With a socially distant seating plan cricket fans can now be a part of the game again as both HBL PSL 6 venues Karachi and Lahore will have 20% of the total seating capacity of the stadiums available for the spectators," the cricket board said.

Earlier last week, the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) had permitted PCB to allow a limited number of spectators in the stadiums during PSL with strict COVID-19 SOPs, including social distancing.

Around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed access inside the National Stadium Karachi (NSK) per match day, while around 5,500 will be able to attend the games at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (GSL).

Regarding the pricing and availability of tickets, the PCB said that details will be shared soon.

“We are very happy to bring the fans back to the stadiums, despite the small number, we totally look forward to welcoming them at the two venues as they will create an incredible atmosphere which will surely motivate the players to give their absolute best.” PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid said.

He added that the fans will be provided with the best possible arrangements amid the prevailing COVID-19 related challenges and they should turn up at the venues with full confidence while practising social distancing protocols.

