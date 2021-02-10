Cricket committee should call meeting after victories too: Waqar Younis / Photo: PCB

Bowling coach Waqar Younis on Wednesday said that cricket committee of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should call meetings not only after defeats but victories, as well.

Talking to media in a virtual press conference, the 49-year-old said that such sessions should be held regularly. “I think the cricket committee should call meeting after victories, too, so that we can assess the achievement and see if a plan can be made to maintain the continuity of success. Such sessions are very good,” he said.

Earlier last month, Waqar Younis, along with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, were made to stand before PCB cricket committee to explain the series losses against New Zealand.

The meeting had happened after there was severe criticism of the coaching duo for their performance in New Zealand.

Waqar added that he appreciates and learns from constructive and meaningful criticism but does not pay heed to the people who criticize for the sake of it. “Critics are good. There should be criticism; it provides an opportunity to learn, but it should not be meaningless,” the coach said.



“We all want the Pakistan team to win. Those who criticize us also want the team to win. We are an emotional nation. I am also emotional and at times say things that hurt others.”

Regarding the involvement of National High Performance Centre (NHPC) coaches in the recent series, Waqar said he appreciates their contribution. “I’m glad to see their involvement; there should be more such contacts. We haven’t felt insecure with their arrival; we are mature people,” he said.

The former cricketer also acknowledged the role of support staff in the Test series victory against South Africa. “Victory always looks good; everyone is happy about it. All players worked hard to win. The support staff also did their best. Sometimes the hard work of support staff is not visible. But the credit for the victory goes to them as well,” he said.

