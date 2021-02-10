Pakistan's preparations in full swing for T20I series against South Africa / Photo: PCB

Pakistan cricket team’s preparation for the three-match Twenty20 International series against South Africa is underway at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The first match of the series between the two teams will be played on February 11.

Players from both teams participated in practice sessions at the venue on Tuesday, Jang reported. They trained together under flood lights at GSL.

Head Misbah-ul-Haq helped the players to practice short-pitched balls while batting coach Younis Khan and bowling coach Waqar Younis were also seen involved with the players.

Meanwhile Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf were not part of the training session.

On the other end, South African players were also busy practicing. After doing physical training and fielding drills, they practiced in the nets.

Pakistan will play South Africa for three T20Is in Lahore on February 11, 13 and 14, respectively.

Following are the squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mehmood

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (C), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jacques Snyman, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon.

Pak vs SA: Preparations in full swing for T20I series against South Africa