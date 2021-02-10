Pak vs SA: Timings, schedule for T20I series | Pakistan v South Africa

The T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa will begin tomorrow (Thursday) in Lahore.

South Africa were clean swept 2-0 in the Test series, which is why they will be eager to make amends in the shortest format.

Here is the full schedule for the series:

1st T20I - February 11 - Thursday - 3:30pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

2nd T20I - February 13 - Saturday - 3:30pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore



3rd T20I - February 14 - Sunday - 3:30pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore



The toss for each match will take place at 3pm - half an hour before the first ball, which is the standard in international cricket.

