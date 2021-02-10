Kevin Pietersen trolls India over losing first Test against England / Photo: EPA/Darren England

Former English batsman Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday trolled the Indian cricket fans after the home side lost the first Test to England by 227 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Taking to the popular social media site Twitter, the 40–year-old rubbed salt into India’s wounds by trolling them in their own language.

While tweeting in roman Hindi, KP wrote, "India, yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha (India, remember I had warned you earlier to not celebrate so much when you had beaten Australia at home)"

India were all out for 192 on Tuesday while chasing 420 on the final day of the first Test against England in Chennai.

Earlier in January, Pietersen after congratulating India had warned them not to celebrate too much after their series win against Australia, suggesting their real battle is against England at home.

“India - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai LEKIN , ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein . Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen [India, celebrate this win because it came against all odds. But, the real team is coming in a few weeks whom you have to beat at home. Be alert, refrain yourself from celebrating too much in the next two weeks]” he wrote on Twitter.

England lead the four-match Test series against India 1-0. The two teams will play the second Test at the same venue on Saturday.

