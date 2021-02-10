Skipper Javeria Khan leads Pakistan to 178-run victory over Zimbabwe / Photo: PCB

Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Javeria Khan led her side to a 178-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first 50-over match at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

In a match report shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), it was revealed that the 32-year-old top-scored for Pakistan with 81 runs and was awarded player of the match.

Javeria, along with all-rounder Aliya Riaz, lifted the team from 82 for four to 239 for five as the two contributed 157-run stand for the fifth wicket. Aliya also scored a half-century and was team’s second highest scorer at 74 runs.

Batting first after losing the toss, Pakistan women set a target of 256 for the home side. However, Zimbabwe could only manage to score 77 as the entire team was bowled out with 15 overs to spare.

The exceptional bowling was a combined team effort as Fatima Sana, Nida Dar and Sadia Iqbal earned two wickets each while Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig and Aliya got one a piece.

