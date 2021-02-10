Pak vs SA: Can Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi be the new Wasim, Waqar?

Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi

At 241 for 3, South Africa had slowly but surely wrestled control of proceedings from Pakistan as they made steady progress towards a series-tying 4th innings run chase in the 2nd Test match at Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s newly appointed Test captain Babar Azam frantically grabbed the second new ball and thrust it into the hands of his young lead pacemen Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hassan Ali.

To call it a ‘do or die’ scenario would be an understatement.

From 241-3, the Proteas batting lineup was reduced to rubble and shot out for 274.

Shaheen and Hassan put on a fast bowling masterclass for the ages, the latter racking up his maiden 10-for in Test cricket.

After 18 long years, Pakistan had finally won a Test series against South Africa in typically spectacular fashion, a match balanced on a knife edge brutally concluded with an inspired spell of pace bowling.

You could just picture the sly smile of Wasim Akram in the commentary box, with Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis clapping enthusiastically on the boundary rope.

They had been there and done that together countless times, a flashback to the glory years gone by.

To call Shaheen and Hassan the 2021 reboot of the 2 Ws may be a tad irresponsible, but darn it, why not? Allow it. Even if just for this moment.

Pakistan cricket is an emotion, driven by divine inspiration and defying logic since its very existence. Its essence cannot be explained by mere science or statistics, it is in the blood and in the very air we breathe.

For an hour on a lazy afternoon in Rawalpindi, Shaheen and Hassan channeled that very essence to wreak havoc on the hapless, shell-shocked Proteas.

As Wasim bhai scribbled the match result on the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium scoreboard, beaming like a proud father on the birth of a newborn, let us hope for more glorious moments to be etched in the rich history of Pakistan cricket by these two young stallions.

They will be the pillars on which the Age of Babar will be built, long may it flourish & continue.

This piece originally appeared on ChangeOfPace and has been reproduced with permission.

