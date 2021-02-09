Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan 'pillars' of Pakistan team: Misbah-ul-Haq

Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Rizwan

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has declared all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan as "the pillars" who can carry the team on their backs.

Misbah's ringing endorsement of the in-form duo came in an online press conference he conducted today, a day after the national team whitewashed South Africa in their two-match Test series.

"Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf are now the pillars of our team," he said. "They are playing regularly and this is exactly why we had retained them as [we knew] they could prove useful any time.

"We needed a bowling all-rounder at number seven, which is why we had kept Faheem Ashraf with us.

"Mohammad Rizwan is very hardworking. He was given a chance and he made full use of it."

It is pertinent to mention here that Rizwan was the man of the series in the recently concluded Test series. He made regular contributions with the bat to go with his reliable keeping of the wickets.

Ashraf, too, was pivotal in Pakistan's series sweep - more so with the bat than ball as he scored two clutch half-centuries and enhanced his reputation.

