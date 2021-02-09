PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi full squad | Pakistan Super League

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi, the 2017 champions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), have named an 18-member squad for the sixth edition of the tournament scheduled to begin from February 20.

South African T20 star David Miller will be playing for Zalmi this time, along with other big names including Afghanistan’s Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman and West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford.

Team Yellow made major changes to their squad for the upcoming season as the team only used five retentions out of eight while letting go of key players such as Hasan Ali, Tom Banton and Carlos Braithwaite.

Kamran Akmal, the highest run-scorer in PSL history, will continue to represent Zalmi. Meanwhile, the team will play under the leadership of Wahab Riaz.

Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali and Liam Livingstone were the other three players the team retained. Zalmi initially released opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq, however, they got him back for a lower category in the players’ draft held in Lahore last month.

Check the full squad below:

Peshawar Zalmi:

Wahab Riaz (C), Kamran Akmal, David Miller, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Ravi Bopara, Haider Ali, Umaid Asif, Liam Livingstone, Amad Butt, Mohammad Irfan Sr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Saqib Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan.

