Mohammad Rizwan awarded ‘Man of the Series’ in SA Tests / Photo: PCB

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan on Monday won the ‘Man of the Series’ award for the two-match Test series against South Africa in Rawalpindi.

The 28-year-old earned the prize after scoring 166 runs in the two Tests at an average of 83.00, which is the second highest in the series. Rizwan also carried six catches; four in the second Test and two in the first.

The batsman scored a match winning century in the second Test and stayed unbeaten with 115 helping Pakistan set a defendable target of 370 against Proteas.

Watch highlights of his innings in the video below.

