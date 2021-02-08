Mohammad Rizwan awarded ‘Man of the Series’ in SA Tests

Monday Feb 08, 2021
Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan on Monday won the ‘Man of the Series’ award for the two-match Test series against South Africa in Rawalpindi.
The 28-year-old earned the prize after scoring 166 runs in the two Tests at an average of 83.00, which is the second highest in the series. Rizwan also carried six catches; four in the second Test and two in the first.
The batsman scored a match winning century in the second Test and stayed unbeaten with 115 helping Pakistan set a defendable target of 370 against Proteas.
Watch highlights of his innings in the video below.
