Pak vs SA: Watch Hasan Ali's 10-wicket haul in second Test against SA

Hasan Ali take ten wickets in second Test against South Africa / Photo: PCB

Fast bowler Hasan Ali on Monday earned his maiden international ten-wicket haul in the second Test against South Africa to help Pakistan win the two-match series 2-0 in Rawalpindi.

The 26-year-old secured two five-for, one in each innings, to keep the home side on top. Hasan was also awarded man of the match for his brilliant performance.

The game was slipping away from home team before the bowler got Pakistan a crucial breakthrough dismissing the set batsman Aiden Markram, who scored a century earlier today.

The Rawalpindi Test was the first time Hasan got ten wickets in a single match. After an unsatisfactory performance in Karachi where the bowler only grabbed two wickets, the achievement in the second Test will boost the morale of the player who made his return to international cricket after two years.

Watch Hasan Ali's first five-for in the second Test against South Africa below.

