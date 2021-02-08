Pak vs SA: Pakistan climb up to 5th position in ICC Test ranking

Following their 2-0 whitewash of South Africa, Pakistan jumped up two positions in the ICC Test ranking and settled at number five, the governing body announced.

The Men in Green were languishing in seventh place before the start of the series. However, they brushed aside the Proteas in both their matches, gaining eight rating points in the process. That bumped up their rating from 82 to 90 points.



Pakistan's rating now stands a point more than South Africa's (89), who suffered the double grief of not only losing the series but also losing the fifth spot in the Test ranking.

New Zealand sit atop the ICC Test ranking, followed by India, Australia and England.





