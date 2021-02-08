Pak vs SA: Second Test - Day 5 - Match Report - Rawalpindi - Feb 8

Pakistan whitewash South Africa for the first time in Test cricket history / Photo: PCB

Pakistan cricket team on Monday secured its first whitewash against South Africa in red-ball cricket after beating them 2-0 in the two-match series.

The home team won the second Test by 95 runs after dismissing the opponents for a total of 274 in second innings.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali put the team on top after securing another five-for. The bowler brought Pakistan back in game after getting the crucial breakthrough of the set batsman Aiden Markram (108) after lunch.

A collapse followed soon afterwards as South Africa lost seven wickets for just 33 runs after the new ball was taken.

As captain Quinton de Kock was gone for a golden duck, the South African tail, too, failed to resist the seamers. Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed three wickets in the post-lunch session dismissing Temba Bavuma (61), Keshav Maharaj (0) and Kagiso Rabada (0).

Yasir Shah wrapped up the game by getting the final wicket of Wiaan Mulder (20) to lead Pakistan to its first Test series win against South Africa in 18 years.

The final day of the second Test between South Africa and Pakistan had become a thrilling contest after Aiden Markram scored his maiden away century; leading his side closer towards victory.



Markram, with an unbeaten 100, stayed on pitch along side Temba Bavuma (44) as South Africa were 219/3 at lunch on day five. The duo contributed a 84-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Proteas required another 151 runs to win the final Test and level the series while the home side were seeking seven wickets to claim their first whitewash against its historically-dominating opponents.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali got Pakistan two early breakthroughs on the morning of final day dismissing Rassie van der Dussen (48) and Faf du Plessis (5).

The visiting team lost two wickets in the first session after the long second-wicket stand between Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen was broken on the third ball of the day as Hasan crushed the leg-stump to dismiss the latter.

The bowler, a few overs later, also got rid of Faf du Plessis, who could only manage five runs in the second innings.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan added 298 to their 72-run lead with wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan smashing his maiden international century in red-ball cricket while left-arm spinner George Linde earned his first five-wicket haul.

