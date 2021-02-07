Indian player arrives in Pakistan to participate in ITF event

Indian junior player Siddharth Srinivas Tirupati has arrived in Pakistan to participate in the ITF World J5 Junior Tennis Championship, The News reported today.

The championship got underway with qualifying round at the PTF Complex in Islamabad on Saturday.

Siddharth, who has been placed in the qualifying round of the event, is accompanied by his mother.

“We got a bit late for the first of the international junior that reached its final today. There were some problems but ultimately we have made it to Pakistan,” Siddharth’s mother was quoted in The News.

She said that she was feeling at ease in the country and hoped her son would do well in the competition.

