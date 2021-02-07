Ban vs WI: Kayle Mayers double-ton helps West Indies beat Bangladesh

Kayle Mayers double-ton helps West Indies beat Bangladesh in first Test / Photo: AFP

Debutant Kayle Mayers scored a double century in the first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh; helping his side beat the hosts by three wickets in Chittagong on Sunday.

The 28-year-old hit an unbeaten 210 off 310 balls on his first Test in the fourth innings to take West Indies to a remarkable chase of 395 runs – highest by any team in Asia and fifth highest in the game’s history.

Mayers became the sixth player in Test cricket to score a double-century on debut. His score was also the second highest in a successful fourth innings chase.

The player, along with Nkruman Bonner, added 216 runs for the fourth wicket and ensured the hosts remain wicket-less for the first two sessions of the day.

Bonner scored 86 runs to help West Indies clinch the victory with just 1.3 overs left on the final day to complete the stunning run chase.

Meanwhile Mehidy Hasan picked up 4-113 for Bangladesh.

The second Test of the two-match series starts in Dhaka on February 11.

With additional reporting from AFP.

