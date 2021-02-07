Pak vs SA: Hasan Ali confident of defending 'any score around 250'

Hasan Ali confident to defend any score around 250 / Photo: Reuters

Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali on Saturday was confident that the team can defend any score around 250 in the second Test against South Africa, The News reported.

Talking to the media after the third day’s play, Hasan said that anything around 250 would not be easy to get for the team batting fourth on this track. “Even getting 200 will not be easier, yet I believe that if we would go on to manage 240-250 lead, it would be tougher for South Africa batsmen,” he said.

The bowler believed that the Pindi Stadium pitch was difficult for the batsmen. He said that it is not easy to play fluently on the track as the ball keeps low. “The pitch offers all kinds of tricks. It is not easy to play on,” he said.

The 26-year-old picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings and enabled Pakistan to take a decent lead against South Africa in the second Test in Rawalpindi.

Hasan revealed that playing Test cricket has always been his top priority and that he loves playing the format. “Playing Test cricket has been my top priority. Though I am ready to play in all formats, my forte and main liking is for Test cricket. I love playing Test cricket.”

The bowler said that his hard work got him back into the national team. “I played my last match against India in the limited-overs almost 18 months back. Since then I have made all-out efforts to get back into international cricket. For that, I have worked hard, put in extra efforts and succeeded in earning a place in the team following encouraging performance in the domestic cricket.

“Now I think I am hundred per cent fit as I took no time to get into the top groove. I succeeded in that. I kept working hard throughout these months of isolation from cricket. It all depends on how much hard work you put. The results surely come.”

