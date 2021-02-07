PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi unveil special Heritage edition kit

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi have unveiled a special Heritage edition training kit for the upcoming 2021 tournament.

The kit, as per the Peshawar Zalmi management, represents the culture and heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the northern areas of Pakistan.



Javed Afridi, the owner of the franchise, told Geo Super that the idea behind the shirt was to promote the region.

“We want to promote our culture through PSL and Zalmi. The shirt will highlight in front of the world what the region has got to offer,” he said.

The training jersey is imprinted with Khyber Pass, Islamia College, Edwards College, Ghanta Ghar, traditional truck art patterns, national animal Markhor, national flower Jasmine, K2 and tourist spot Malam Jabba.

The 6th edition of the PSL will commence from February 20, with initial matches scheduled to be held in Karachi before moving to Lahore for the latter part of the league.

