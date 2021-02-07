Said Shah

Former Test umpire Said Shah passed away on Friday in his hometown of Peshawar. He was 80.

Said umpired in one Test match in 1997 between Pakistan and West Indies that was played in Peshawar.

The deceased official also served in five ODIs during his umpiring career that spanned from 1984 to 1997.



Besides his six international matches, Said umpired in a total of 90 first-class matches. After his retirement, he remained in the PCB panel for training of umpires and referees of PCB.

“We are saddened by the passing of Said Shah who was one of the most distinguished umpires during my playing days," stated Director High Performance Nadeem Khan.

"Said served the game with distinction and continued to guide and inspire a generation of umpires even after his retirement."









Former Test umpire Said Shah passes away in Peshawar