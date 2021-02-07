Mohammad Yousuf brushes up T20 core's power hitting at camp in Lahore

Batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC), Mohammad Yousuf, is holding a mini-camp at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore with with a special focus on improving the power hitting of the T20 players in the national fold.



The batting great is closely involved in the camp and paying great attention to the game of young players, especially Haider Ali.

The 46-year-old not only gives tips to the batsmen but at times also bats himself as a demonstration to his charges.

Furthermore, Yousuf videotapes the batsmen and shows them the footage later to point out the mistakes being made.

He has also arranged a special slab for the hitting drills.

