Pakistan in commanding position against SA in second Test: Iqbal Qasim

Former cricketer Iqbal Qasim on Saturday said that Pakistan, with a 200-run lead, are in a commanding position against South Africa in the second Test at Pindi Stadium

While commenting on the third day’s play, Qasim said that Pakistan benefitted greatly from South Africa’ poor fielding as the visiting team dropped four catches.

Meanwhile, he praised Pakistan’s bowling in the first innings as they bulldozed Proteas for 201 taking a crucial 71-run lead.

While talking to this correspondent, Qasim said that despite Pakistan’s poor batting show in the second innings, the hosts had the upper hand. “We still have four wickets in hand, and given the capabilities of our tail-enders, they should add 50 to 60 runs to inflate the lead to 250,” he added.

He said that Proteas batting line-up didn’t show any fighting spirit as they struggled against both pacers and spinners.

Iqbal Qasim, a veteran of 50 Tests, praised Hasan Ali for his remarkable figures of 5-54 in the first innings as it helped the hosts squeeze a 71-run lead.

