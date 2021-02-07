Mohammad Rizwan's batting keeps Pakistan on top, lead y 288 runs / Photo: PCB

Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan's innings has kept the home team on top in the second Test against South Africa as Pakistan lead by 288 runs at lunch on Sunday.

Rizwan, with an unbeaten 73, was staying on crease, alongside Nauman Ali (10) at the end of the first session with Pakistan 217 for eight.

The home team was off to a good start in the morning of day four after a 53-run stand between Rizwan and Yasir Shah extended Pakistan's lead against South Africa.

Pakistan were 196 for eight after 74 overs with a 267-run lead against Proteas in the second innings.

Rizwan, who scored his seventh international half-century, was joined by Nauman Ali shortly after Shah departed for 23 an over earlier.

George Linde helped the visiting team get the much-needed breakthrough after dismissing Shah while Maharaj got the wicket of Hasan Ali earlier in the morning.

On Saturday, Pakistan were in danger with 76 for five at one stage, however, a 52-run stand between Rizwan and Faheem added some stability to the team's second innings score.

The home team were 126 for six at stumps on day three with a 200-run lead over the guests.

Read: Rizwan, Faheem help stretch Pakistan lead following quick wickets loss

Pak vs SA: Second Test - Day 4 - Live Score - Rawalpindi - Feb 7