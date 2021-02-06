PSL 2021: EDM-heavy official song 'Groove Mera' released

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday released the official theme song of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The song named Groove Mera feature Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, Young Stunners as well as a number of local cricket stars, including Karachi Kings' Babar Azam and Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Afridi.

As per a PCB press release, the song captures "the swing and feel of the movements of cricketers and "refers to moments of finesse that one finds in the heart of every cricket match".

The PCB further explained that the song "also reflects the realities of the Covid-19 pandemic," adding: "As majority of the fans will be watching Pakistan’s biggest sporting event remotely, this anthem cheers both players on the field and their fans at home as they celebrate their groove."

Groove Mera has been composed by industry legend Xulfi and Adnan Dhool of Soch the Band.

