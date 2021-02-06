K2 Expedition: Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared missing / Photo: @ali_sadpara (Twitter)

Pakistan Army helicopters failed to trace missing mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his other team members who are on expedition to conquer K2 during the winters, Geo News reported.

After the unsuccessful search operation, the helicopters returned to Skardu. While they flew to a height of 7,000 metres in their attempt to locate the missing mountaineers, no clue to their whereabouts could be found.

The helicopters then returned due to worsening weather and light conditions.

According to reports, Sadpara and his team had successfully summited the world’s second highest mountain, K2, on Friday. However, later their support teams confirmed no communication from the climbers.

This was Sadpara and his team’s second attempt to climb the 8,611-metre giant K2 after their first attempt failed a month earlier.

The 42-year-old, along with John Snorri from Iceland and Juan Pablo from Chile had departed for their journey a day after Sadpara's birthday in the wee hours of Wednesday, asking fans and admirers to keep them in their prayers.

They had started their attempt for the final summit in the early hours of Friday, hoping to accomplish the herculean feat by Friday afternoon.

However, it has now been several hours since anyone last heard from Sadpara and the team as their status remains unclear. The army-led search operation was launched due to the delay in their return.

K2 Expedition: Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared missing