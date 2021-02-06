Karachi hosts its first-ever international-standard marathon

For the first time ever, an international standard marathon race spanning 42.2kms was held in Karachi on Friday.



Named the Kashmir Day Marathon and organised by Sea View Runners Club, the race began from the port city's sea view area and ended in DHA Phase 8.

The marathon that saw around 80 athletes take part was won by Mohammad Amjad, who finished the race in 2 hours and 55 minutes. Rehan Adamjee finished second and Faisal Shafi third.



Geo News anchor Mohammad Junaid was also one of the participants in the marathon.



“It is indeed extraordinary that local community pulled off such big marathon on its own," Junaid told Geo Super.



"SVRC is on the course to become an International running club.”



Buoyed by the event's success, organiser Adnan Gandhi vowed to expand the next marathon further and involve athletes from other parts of the country.

