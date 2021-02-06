Ind vs Eng: Root becomes first cricketer to hit double-ton in 100th Test

Root becomes first cricketer to hit double-ton in 100th Test / Photo: @WisdenCricket (Twitter)

England skipper Joe Root on Saturday became the first batsman to score a double century in his 100th Test in England´s opening match in the four-Test series against India in Chennai.

The batsman reached the mark in style with a six; achieving the feat for the fifth time in his nine-year long career for England.

Root’s innings ensured his golden run is extended as the batsman scored match-winning scores of 228 and 186 against Sri Lanka in Tests last month.

The 30-year-old, who made his England debut in India in 2012, has scored three of the double tons as captain.

He became the ninth batsman to complete a ton in a century Test when he reached triple figures on Friday.

Pakistan´s Inzamam ul Haq scored the previous highest of 184 in his 100th Test.

Australia´s Ricky Ponting remains the only player to record hundreds in each innings of his 100th match.

Root has been the lynchpin of the innings as England passed 440-4 in their first innings.

