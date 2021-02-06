Iqbal Qasim urges Pakistan to aim for ‘at least a 50-run lead’ / Photo: File

Former Pakistani cricketer Iqbal Qasim on Friday said that while the national team has done well so far against South Africa in the second Test, they need to bowl out the visitors quickly and look for a lead of at least 50 runs.

While talking to this correspondent, Iqbal praised the in-form all-rounder Faheem Ashraf for his wonderful knock of an unbeaten 78 runs after captain Babar Azam and Fawad Alam departed early in the day.

“Faheem is emerging as a good all-rounder,” Iqbal said.

Observing the opponent team’s performance, the former cricketer added that Proteas bowlers took advantage of the low bounce. “Norte and Maharaj exploited it well to take wickets,” he said.

Iqbal added that with time the pitch will become more difficult to bat as more cracks may start appearing on day three.

“Bowlers who bowl with good line and length can take advantage of spots where ball will remain low and turn,” he said.

The player added that if weather does not interfere then the likelihood of match producing a result in favour of one of the teams is high.

