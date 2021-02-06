Pak vs SA: Second Test - Day 3 - STUMPS - Match Report - Rawalpindi - Feb 6

Rizwan. Faheem help Pakistan stretch lead after losing quick wickets / Photo: ICC

Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf helped Pakistan recover from an early batting collapse on day three of second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan were 129 for six at stumps on Saturday with Rizwan (28) and Hasan Ali (0) staying unbeaten. Leading by 200 runs, the green shirts will resume the batting tomorrow morning.



The home team were in danger with 76 for five at one stage, however, a 52-run stand between Rizwan and Faheem added some stability to the team's second innings score.

Faheem lost his wicket to George Linde an over prior to the end of day's play. The bowler also dismissed two other key wickets of Azhar Ali (33) and Fawad Alam (12), becoming Proteas' star bowler on day three.

Meanwhile Pakistani captain Babar Azam (8) was once again bowled lbw by Keshav Maharaj, who dismissed the batsman three times this series.

The openers also failed to mark their territory as the team was two down for 28 in the second session after both batsmen departed before tea.

The home team, although, lost two early wickets, was still enjoying a lead of 113 runs in the second innings at tea. Imran Butt returned to pavilion with a duck while Abid Ali (13) was dismissed by Maharaj.

Pakistan were 42 for two with captain Babar (5) and top-order batsman Azhar (22) staying on crease.

A five-wicket haul by Pakistan's fast bowler Hasan Ali ensured the home team stays on top in the second Test against South Africa with a 71-run lead on Saturday at Pindi Stadium.

South African batsmen continue to struggle against Pakistan as the entire team was bowled out for 201 in the first innings on day three.

Middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma stayed unbeaten on 44 while not getting any support from the other end as wickets kept falling at different intervals.

Hasan wrapped up the Proteas' tail early in the second session, dismissing Maharaj (1) and Anrich Nortje (0) while Kagiso Rabada was gone for a duck after getting run out.



Earlier at lunch, South Africa were 188 for seven, trailing by 84 runs in the first innings with Temba Bavuma (36) and Keshav Maharaj (0) present at crease.

Pakistan grabbed three wickets in the first session, removing captain Quinton de Kock (29), Wiaan Mulder (33) and George Linde (21).

De Kock, the Proteas' skipper, was not able to add much to his last evening cameo and fell soon to Shaheen Shah Afridi after scoring a quick 29 off 20 balls.

Mulder and Bavuma, however, enjoyed a 50-run stand for the sixth wicket before the former was run out by Shaheen in 54th over.

Linde, who scored run-a-ball 21, was the next batsman to return to pavilion after getting bowled by Hasan Ali. The bowler with three wickets is the leading striker in the first innings for Pakistan so far.

Earlier on Friday, the play was halted early due to bad lights with South Africa standing at 106 at a loss of four wickets. Hasan had grabbed two wickets while Nauman Ali and Faheem Ashraf had bagged one each.

