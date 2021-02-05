Pak vs SA: Watch Faheem Ashraf top-score for Pakistan in first innings

Faheem Ashraf top-scores for Pakistan in first innings / Photo: PCB

Pakistani all-rounder Faheem Ashraf took the national team to a formidable total as he top-scored against South Africa with an unbeaten 78 on Friday at Pindi Stadium.

This was the batsman’s fourth half-century in international cricket and his second this series. His standout performance, which included 12 boundaries, helped Pakistan resist the pressure from Proteas as they struggled with 229 for seven at lunch.

Faheem averages 142, highest among all, in the two-match series against South Africa so far and is the second highest run-getter with 142 runs.

The batsman stayed on crease till the very end in the first innings to ensure the scoreboard keeps moving in Pakistan’s favour while wickets kept falling from the other end.

Watch highlights of his innings below:

