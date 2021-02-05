Ahmed Mujtaba. Photo courtesy: ONE Championship

Pakistan's MMA fighter Ahmed Mujtaba marked his return to the ring in style on Friday, knocking out his Indian opponent Rahul Raju in the opening round of their bout in Singapore.

Mujtaba aka The Wolverine finished Raju inside the opening minute of their fight, ducking an overhand right and countering with a punch of his own.



Raju immediately fell to the canvas and even though Mujtaba followed up with another strike, the ref intervened.



It was Mujtaba's first fight in almost three years.

He had lost to Jia Wen Ma in March 2018, following which he has several bouts scrapped, twice with Raju and once with Eduard Folayang.

Ahmed Mujtaba. Photo courtesy: ONE Championship

With the victory, Mujtaba improved his career record to 8-2, while Raju's deteriorated to 7-6.

Mujtaba's claim to fame was the unbeaten 7-0 start to his career. He did not face a defeat for the first four years of his career until losing to Keanu Subba in 2017.

Mujtaba hails from Quetta and started his MMA career from Islamabad-based Fight Fortress before parting ways.

Pakistan's Ahmed Mujtaba knocks out India's Rahul Raju within 1 minute