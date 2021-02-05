Ind vs Eng: England captain Joe Root hits century in 100th Test

England captain Joe Root hits century in 100th Test / Photo: ICC

England captain Joe Root on Friday hit a century in his 100th Test to help England stay in control on day one of first match against India in Chennai.

Root, who scored his 20th century in red-ball cricket, raised his bat to the England dressing room after taking a single off spinner Washington Sundar. Meanwhile he received cheer from his teammates for achieving the feat.

The in-form batsman -- who made his Test debut in India in 2012 and is playing after match-winning knocks of 228 and 186 in Sri Lanka -- swept the the Indian spinners around the stadium as he reached the landmark in 164 balls.

He joined England greats Colin Cowdrey and Alec Stewart in getting a hundred in their 100th Test.

Root, however, is the first to score a century in his 98th, 99th and 100th Test.

Root was batting alongside, Dom Sibley, on 83, as the duo put on an unbroken 164-run stand to steer England to 227 for two after batting first at the start of the four-match series.

The 30-year-old Root, who has scored over 8,000 runs at an average of over 49, is the 15th England player in 144 years of Test cricket to have appeared in a hundred matches.

