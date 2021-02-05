Pak vs SA: Suspect bookie arrested from Rawalpindi Stadium

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) caught an alleged bookie on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for passing off pitch-side information to accomplices in Dubai, Geo News reported.

The suspect caught the PCB’s attention on the opening day of the Rawalpindi Test after he was spotted talking to someone on the phone continuously after Tea when the match was suspended due to rain.

The bookie was handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further probe.

The suspect was given entry into the stadium under deejaying credentials even though there were no spectators allowed due to coronavirus.

