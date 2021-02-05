Cover drive king Babar Azam defeats Kohli, Williamson and Root in ICC poll

‘King of cover drives’ Babar Azam defeats Kohli, Williamson and Root

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam on Thursday defeated Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Joe Root in an International Cricket Council (ICC) poll regarding who is the current ‘king of cover drives’ in the game of cricket.

ICC started the poll on Wednesday on popular social media site Twitter asking fans “who is this generation’s cover drive king?” while sharing pictures of captains from the four countries.

A total of 260,143 people voted in the poll with Babar getting the majority number of votes at 46 percent. He defeated the Indian skipper Kohli with the barest of margins who was lagging behind just 0.01 percent.

Meanwhile, Williamson and Root earned 7.1 percent and 1.1 percent of votes respectively.

Pakistani fans were happy to see Babar come out victorious from a pool of highly competitive cricketers. The player, who is known for his effortless cover drives, was talk of the day earlier as well for his brilliant performance against South Africa in the second Test in Rawalpindi.

