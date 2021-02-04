PSL 2021: Abbas Afridi joins defending champions Karachi Kings

Pakistan Under-19 all-rounder Abbas Afridi on Thursday joined defending champions Karachi Kings for sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) scheduled to start from February 20.



Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the news today in a press release. The young cricketer also featured in the International Cricket Council (ICC) U19 Cricket World Cup last year.

The 19-year-old, who was the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in the ICC U19 CWC, will be in action this season for the title defenders. Abbas had taken nine wickets in five matches.

The player also represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 2020-21 domestic season.

Karachi had reserved their 18th pick at the players draft held in January at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

