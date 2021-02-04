Pak vs SA: Watch Aiden Markram take a stunner to remove Abid Ali

Aiden Markram takes a stunner to remove Abid Ali / Photo: PCB

South Africa looked well dominant on the morning of day one of the second Test against Pakistan after grabbing three early wickets.

While Keshav Maharaj got the first two dismissals, Anrich Nortje has Aiden Markram to thank for his wicket. The bowler bowled a fast-paced delivery angled at the body and managed to get an inside edge.

Fielding at short leg, Markram using his sharp reflexes took a stunner to ensure the already struggling Abid Ali returns back to pavilion. The batsman went for 6 runs from 43 balls.

