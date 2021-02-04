Pak vs SA: Second Test - Day 1 - Live Score - Rawalpindi - Feb 4

Babar, Fawad help Pakistan recover after top order collapse

There has been a delay in the start of the last session due to rain as it started pouring in Rawalpindi during tea break on Thursday.

Pakistan looked dominant in the second session with Babar Azam and Fawad Alam lifting the team from an early morning horror show when the team lost three early wickets.

The home team was in deep trouble with 22 for three after 15 overs, however, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam's 123-run unbeaten partnership helped Pakistan recover from the top-order collapse.

The duo continued to bat with Babar at 77* and Fawad at 42* while Pakistan stood at 145 for three after 58 overs at tea.

Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss on Thursday in the second and final Test against South Africa at Pindi Stadium.

The first session tilted slightly towards Proteas' favour as they managed early breakthroughs. Pakistan were 63 for three at lunch with Babar (24) and Fawad (16) present at crease.

Playing an unchanged eleven, captain Babar opted to send his men in with the bat first. Abid Ali and Imran Butt joined the crease, however, both batsmen failed to build an adequate opening stand once again.



Imran (15) lost his wicket to Keshav Maharaj in the 12th over despite getting a life earlier when he was dropped by Temba Bavuma while Abid (6), who was caught at short leg to an outstanding catch by Aiden Markram, was dismissed by Anrich Nortje.

Maharaj also helped his side get rid of the in-form batsman Azhar Ali for a duck.

Pakistan decided to play the winning combination in the second Test with no changes in their team. South Africa, however, made one change; bringing in Wiaan Mulder for Lungi Ngidi.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

Pak vs SA: Second Test - Day 1 - Live Score - Rawalpindi - Feb 4