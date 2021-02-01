PSL 2021: PCB-NCOC to confirm crowd participation this week / Photo: PSL

Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to hear the final word from National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) this week on its request to have a limited number of spectators during the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

An official from PCB confirmed to Geo Super that the board has held discussions with NCOC regarding the matter on Monday and a final decision is likely to be made on Thursday.

“We had a brief meeting with NCOC today and expect a reply on our request on Thursday,” PCB’s CEO Wasim Khan told this correspondent.

In the meeting, PCB officials briefed the NCOC about steps it will take to ensure public health and safety of crowd.

The NCOC, however, told the cricket board that it will reach a decision after due diligence and discussion with all stake holders.

Sources have also confirmed that PCB has sought the permission to have spectators from around 20 to 40 percent of stadium’s total capacity in Lahore and Karachi.

The sixth edition of PSL will be played from February 20; the first leg will be played in Karachi before the tournament is shifted to Lahore for the second phase.

Read: PSL 2021: Complete squads, line-ups for all 6 franchises

PSL 2021: PCB-NCOC to confirm crowd participation this week