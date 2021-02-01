Sports journalists test positive for Covid-19 ahead of second Pak-SA Test / Photo: PCB

Three sports journalists on Sunday tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, The News reported today.

According to the report, around 50 sports writers in the city were tested for the virus. The corona-positive journalists have been advised complete isolation and proper medication.

“Three scribes have been tested positive. The testing was especially arranged for a risk-free second Test. There is a need that all the concerned people should be tested and that’s what we are doing,” a source told The News.

