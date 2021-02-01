Is Gwadar’s cricket stadium the most beautiful in the world?

Monday Feb 01, 2021
International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday posted multiple pictures of the newly built Gwadar cricket stadium on its social media pages asking fans if they’ve seen a ‘more picturesque’ venue in the world.
“Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan. We'll wait...” ICC wrote while sharing the pictures which were clicked recently by Pakistan TV personality Fakhr-e-Alam.
Earlier the same day, the 45-year-old uploaded a video and numerous pictures of the venue. While sharing the clip, Alam urged people to come out and play cricket in the beautiful ground.
“To all #cricket playing friends everywhere in the world....come visit us...come play cricket with us here in Gawadar cricket ground....it’s the most beautiful cricket ground Inhave ever seen..." he tweeted.
The lush-green stadium has a spectacular view of pointed mountain spikes under a clear blue sky.
The venue, named as ‘Senator Muhammad Ishaq Baloch Cricket Stadium’ was inaugurated last year in November by Balochistan’s Chief Minister Jam Kamal.