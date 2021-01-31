Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win Pakistan Cup, complete hat-trick of domestic titles

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa celebrate their Pakistan Cup win.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa completed a hat-trick of domestic first-XI titles on Sunday by clinching the Pakistan Cup One Day tournament, beating Central Punjab in the final by seven wickets.

Opening batsman Sahibzada Farhan smashed an unbeaten 103 off 102 deliveries to help KP successfully chase the title of 240 in 36.1 overs for the loss of three wickets.

Muhammad Amir Azmat (45), Iftekhar Ahmed (40) and Musaddiq Ahmed (33) also made notable contributions.

Earlier, Central Punjab were bowled out for 239 in 47 overs after they were asked to bat first by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tayab Tahir was top scorer for CP with 67 runs to his credit while Qasim Akram scored 50 off 57 deliveries to help the side reach a decent total.

Asif Afridi took 5 wickets conceding 39 runs form his quota of 10 overs. Imran Khan sent three CP batsmen to pavilion.

It was the third title for KP this season. Coached by former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, KP had earlier won the National T20 Cup and were also declared joint-winners of Quaid e Azam Trophy with Central Punjab.

Asif Afridi was declared man of the match for his superb bowling in the final.

Northern’s Hammad Azam was named player of the tournament while Tayyab Tahir, Asif Afridi and Azam Khan were, respectively, named best batsman, bowler and wicket keeper of the tournament.

