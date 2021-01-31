Mohammad Hafeez posts cryptic tweet after being dropped from T20 squad

Mohammad Hafeez

Minutes after being dropped from Pakistan squad for the upcoming T20I series, veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez posted a cryptic tweet featuring a quote from the Holy Quran, implying that he had been wronged by chief selector Mohammad Wasim.

Hafeez, one of Pakistan's best performers over the past year, was the notable absentee as the chief selector explained that he was told to join the biosecure bubble created for national contingent by February 3 but he could not due to his commitments in the UAE T20 league.

The Professor appeared to disagree with the decision as soon after the announcement he tweeted a Quranic quote that translated into: “Indeed ALLAH is with the patient.”

One of the most outspoken cricketers of his generation, Hafeez, for a change, shied away from being explicit in his dissent, possibly knowing that fast bowler Junaid Khan had also posted a gagged picture of himself after getting dropped prior to World Cup 2019. He has not made a Pakistan squad since.

