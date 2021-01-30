Pak vs SA: Winning for Pakistan always a dream, says Fawad Alam

Winning for Pakistan always a dream, says Fawad Alam / Photo: File

Pakistan’s first Test hero against South Africa, Fawad Alam, on Friday said that winning for the country is always a dream, The News reported today.

Talking to media via online conference, the 35-year-old shared his satisfaction on contributing to team’s victory.

“It was my first game on my home soil and hometown. I scored a century and Pakistan won. I also emerged as man of the match. Winning for Pakistan is always a dream,” Fawad said. “I pray God Almighty to give me more successes like this in future also.”

Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets in the first Test to take 1-0 lead in the two-match series on Friday.

Fawad bagged Man of the Match award for scoring a gritty century at a time when the team was in deep trouble with four down in the first innings.

It was the first time the left-handed batsman was representing Pakistan on home soil in Test cricket after being limited to domestic cricket for over a decade. He said family’s support played a key role in his success.

“It is because of the family support and the way my father kept motivating me in those years which helped me,” Fawad said.

While acknowledging the benefits of home conditions, the batsman said bowling made the most difference.

“Bowling was a major difference and especially spin bowling as Yasir and Nauman bowled brilliantly which turned the game completely in Pakistan’s way,” he said. “We exploited home conditions and also recovered well in batting in the first innings.”

