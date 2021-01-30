Pakistan to announce T20I squad against SA on Sunday / Photo: File

Pakistan cricket chief selector Mohammad Wasim will announce the national squad for the three-match Twenty20 International series against South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Sunday.

While confirming the news in a press release, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed that live coverage of the event will be available on its YouTube channel.

According to reports, the national selection committee is "seriously considering" picking Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Zeeshan Malik and leg-spinner Zahid Khan for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

The quartet is in contention for the places that could fall vacant as it looks difficult for Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed and Abdullah Shafique to retain their positions.

Earlier last week, Proteas named an 18-member T20I squad against Pakistan under the leadership of wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen.

Only four members from the current 21-man Test squad present in the country are named in the shortest format while the bulk of it would return back to South Africa after the second Test ends on February 8.

The two teams will play three T20Is on February 11, 13 and 14 in Lahore.

Read: Players were desperate for a win against top side, says Babar Azam

Pak vs SA: Pakistan to announce T20I squad against SA on Sunday