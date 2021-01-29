Players were desperate for a win against top side, says Babar Azam / Photo: AFP

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam on Thursday said that players were desperate for a win against a top side and the seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the first Test will surely boost the confidence of the team.

Talking to media in the post-match virtual conference, the 26-year old praised Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam for showing character and leading Pakistan’s fight back.

“The way Fawad and Azhar played after we were four down was remarkable, their batting gave us the confidence and brought us back in to game,” Babar said.

“Spinners also played well and did what was expected from them. It was a collective effort and everyone contributed for the team’s cause,” he added.

Babar said that he wants the team to achieve victories in away tours as well and expect players to play the same way they do on home soil.

“As a captain I want this team to be as good in away series as it is in home series. If you’ll be able to do well in away tours and start winning outside your home then you’ll automatically get the confidence,” he said.

The match against South Africa was Babar’s first Test as captain after he failed to make his captaincy debut in New Zealand due to injury.

The player said that to become a top-class team, it is important for a side to be good enough in all type of conditions. “I believe to achieve such level, we must remain consistent with team plans and give confidence to players instead of judging them merely for one or two performances,” he highlighted.

Regarding the second Test, Babar said that conditions in Rawalpindi will be different from what they were in Karachi and a final XI will be decided once team reaches there.

Pakistan will play South Africa in the final Test of two match series in Rawalpindi on February 4.

Read: Pakistan thrashes South Africa in first Test to take 1-0 lead

Pak vs SA: Players were desperate for win against top side, says Babar Azam