Pak vs SA: Playing spin the major difference, says Quinton de Kock

South African captain Quinton de Kock on Friday admitted that his batsmen couldn’t do well after their seven-wicket loss to Pakistan in the first Test at National Stadium Karachi.

Talking to media via an online conference, the 28-year-old said that batsmen’s ability to play spinners was the major difference between the two sides.

“The difference at the end of day was the way they [Pakistan] played the spin and the way we didn't. I think that's the biggest thing that really is boiling,” de Kock said.

The South African captain, however, defended his bowlers saying that they did well. “I think they bowled really well. Pakistan weren't going at a big run rate for most of their time until the later part of the second innings. So, I think bowlers bowled really well,” he said.

De Kock regretted South Africa’s soft dismissals in first innings saying that 220 was not a good total for his side.

“I think at the end of the day one, we were ahead, but it's not really where we wanted it to be in the game. [Scoring] 220 on that wicket in first innings wasn’t good enough. When you're up to bat first, you need a big first inning score,” he said.

“I know that we had them 40 for four or something like that and that's a great start for our bowling but that's a signal we did let ourselves down the first innings that was you know the point in the game where we let ourselves down the most,” de Kock added.

