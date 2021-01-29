SA skipper de Kock admits batting line-up could not put up a fight against P

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock. — AFP/File

KARACHI: South Africa captain Quinton de Kock has admitted that his batting line-up could not do well after a seven-wicket loss to Pakistani in the first Test at National Stadium Karachi.

Speaking to media via an online press conference on Friday, the South Africa captain, defending his bowlers, said that Protease did, indeed, bowl well.

“I'd like to know how much we didn't do right?” de Kock reacted when asked if he feels that his bowlers allowed Pakistan to stage a fightback after being four down for 27.

“I think they bowled really well. Pakistan wasn't going at a big run-rate for most of their time until the later part of the second innings. So, I think, the bowlers bowled really well,” he said.

He regretted the soft dismissals in the first innings and that 220 wasn’t a good total for his side to score in the first innings of the Test. He also highlighted that the way batsmen played spinners was the major difference between the two sides.

“I think at the end of day one, we were ahead, but it's not really where we wanted it to be in the game. 220 on that wicket in the first innings wasn’t good enough. When you're up to bat first, you need a big first inning score," he said.

"I know that we had them 40 for four or something like that and that's a great start in our bowling but that's a signal we did let ourselves down the first innings that was you know that was the point in the game where let ourselves down the most,” he added.

