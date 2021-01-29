SA vs Pak: Skipper Javeria Khan to miss first T20I against SA

Skipper Javeria Khan to miss first T20I against SA / Photo: PCB

Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Javeria Khan will miss the first Twenty20 International against South Africa on Friday due to an injury in the index finger, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed.

In a press release today, PCB mentioned that the 32-year-old had her finger dislocated during a training session on Thursday. Javeria was then taken to a local hospital for X-rays, which confirmed that she had not sustained a fracture.

However, after getting examined by the team doctor, it was decided to rest the top-order batsman for the opening game of three-match series. In her absence, Aliya Riaz will lead the team against Proteas’ women.

The batsman’s appearance in the second T20I will be made prior to the match while PCB medical panel monitors her progress.

Javeria was named captain of the national team after Bismah Maroof pulled out of South Africa tour due to family reasons.

Pakistan lost the one-day international series 3-0 against South Africa earlier this week. The two teams will play three T20Is from January 29 to February 3 at Kingsmead Stadium Durban.

