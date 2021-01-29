Pakistan set to improve Test ranking following win over South Africa

Following their victory in first Test against South Africa in Karachi, Babar Azam-led Pakistan are guaranteed to jump up at least one position in the ICC Test rankings.

When the next ranking is announced, Pakistan will slide up from its current position of seventh to sixth, even if they lose the second Test match

In case, the home side ends up clinching the series 2-0, they could soar as high as fifth position.

Pakistan were the number one ranked side between 2016 and 2018 under the leadership of current head coach and then skipper Misbah-ul-Haq.

However, since then the team saw a steady slide down the rankings but a long overdue improvement is around the corner.

